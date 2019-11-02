ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22, approximately 65,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 144,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

