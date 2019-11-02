Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00022811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. In the last week, Elastos has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01425362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,908,721 coins and its circulating supply is 16,063,887 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

