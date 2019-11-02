Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.21.

In related news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 280,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,191,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,877 shares of company stock valued at $70,526,244. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 784,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,312. Elastic has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

