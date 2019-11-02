El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. 3,287,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

