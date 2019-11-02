Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) shares were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 387,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 95,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

