Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $204.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $206.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 910,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $194.12. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.