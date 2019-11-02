Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,401 shares of company stock worth $5,436,144. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.