Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

EBMT opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at $123,608.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,480 shares of company stock worth $319,637. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

