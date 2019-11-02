E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.77 ($11.36).

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €9.00 ($10.47). 6,389,552 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.22.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

