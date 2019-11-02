E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.77 ($11.36).

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €9.00 ($10.47). 6,389,552 shares of the company were exchanged. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.22.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

