Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace updated its Q3 guidance to $0.06-0.07 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

DT traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $21.15. 775,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at $13,827,770.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $480,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,311.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.