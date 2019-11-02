Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 2,146,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 4,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after buying an additional 1,995,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natera by 1,149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 1,103,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,507 shares of company stock worth $14,625,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

