Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,817 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.