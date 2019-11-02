Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,274 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

ALXN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALXN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

