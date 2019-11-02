Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of 1st Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

SRCE stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

