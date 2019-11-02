Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.