Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

