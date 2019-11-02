Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 271,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

