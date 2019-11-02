Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

