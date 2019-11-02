Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.