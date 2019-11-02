Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 409 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

