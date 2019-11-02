Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $87.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $87.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

