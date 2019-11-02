Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 753.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Duluth worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 184.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

