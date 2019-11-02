Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 155532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.70.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

