Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DCO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.01. 86,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ducommun has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

