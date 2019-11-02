Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 10.8% in October

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

