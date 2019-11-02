DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of DTF Tax Free Income worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax Free Income stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

