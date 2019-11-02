DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).
SMDS traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362.90 ($4.74). 4,532,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405.90 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
