DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

SMDS traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 362.90 ($4.74). 4,532,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405.90 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 346.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($423,128.77).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

