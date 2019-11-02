Dragon Option 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,453.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $13,140.00 and $17,453.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

