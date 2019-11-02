Dragon Coins Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and $17,681.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00217009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01405841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,474 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

