DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $64,790.00 and $74.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.