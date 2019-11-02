Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 731,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,150. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,202.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $78,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 789,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,487. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.