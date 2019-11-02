Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Domtar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Group downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.46.

UFS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 520,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 124.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 583,128 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,262,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 286.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 394,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 163.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 243,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

