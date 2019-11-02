Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Domtar worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,941,000 after acquiring an additional 164,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,262,000 after acquiring an additional 410,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 583,128 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domtar alerts:

UFS stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFS. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank set a $45.00 target price on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.