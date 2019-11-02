Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 436.9% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after buying an additional 26,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.90. 1,067,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,720. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.