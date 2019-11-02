Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in October

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 277,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,178. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 191,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

