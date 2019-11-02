Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

DO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Pareto Securities cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of DO opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 2,500,074 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at $5,528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 48.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,476,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 481,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after purchasing an additional 263,573 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

