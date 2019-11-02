Diagnos (CVE:ADK) Trading Down 20%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 143,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 67,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

