Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Diageo stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 215,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 14.8% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Diageo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

