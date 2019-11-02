Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.60 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.69 ($8.94).

Deutz stock opened at €5.26 ($6.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.12. Deutz has a twelve month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.26 and a 200-day moving average of €6.64.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

