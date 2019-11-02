Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.72 ($19.45).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.62 ($18.16). The stock had a trading volume of 8,266,126 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

