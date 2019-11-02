Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB1. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €123.35 ($143.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €137.90 ($160.34).

DB1 stock opened at €139.80 ($162.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.32. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 12-month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €129.11.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

