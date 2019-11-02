Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.45.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.72. 33,119,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,496,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

