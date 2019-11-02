Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.10 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.26) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

DBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €6.60 ($7.67). The stock had a trading volume of 12,403,003 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average of €6.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

