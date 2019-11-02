Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.10 by Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

Shares of FRA:DBK traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €6.60 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403,003 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

