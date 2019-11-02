Descartes Systems Group’s (DSGX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,992 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 152.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 629,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

