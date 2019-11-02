Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,402,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,539,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,467,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,164,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

