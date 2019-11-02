DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

XRAY traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,872. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,515,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,324,000 after acquiring an additional 87,294 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,282 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

