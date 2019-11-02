Dent (DENT) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.38 million and $612,612.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, WazirX and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.01433850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00117541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,875,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, WazirX, OKEx, IDEX, Radar Relay, FCoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, CoinBene, Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

