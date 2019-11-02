Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 522,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.93%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denny’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

