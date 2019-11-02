Denarius Price Tops $0.0831 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Denarius has a market cap of $544,270.00 and $708.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000145 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,552,070 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

